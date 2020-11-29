Save £30 on the earth-shaking Amazon Echo Studio ahead of Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday music deals are here, bringing with them a selection of incredible bargains right across the board – and that includes this great deal on the impressive Amazon Echo Studio. This big and bold speaker usually retails for £189.99, but the price has been chopped down to £159.99 – a saving of 16%.
In our roundup of the loudest bluetooth speakers, we ranked the Echo Studio at no.2 thanks to it sheer, raw power. It can crank out up to 90dB of sound, which we said is as loud as “a revved-up lawnmower” which is, let's face it, around the volume that all rock and metal should be played at, right?
Amazon Echo Studio: Was £189.99, now £159.99, save £30
Prepare to blow the roof off your house with the powerful Amazon Echo Studio – quite simply one of the best speakers on the market. And with a very decent saving of 16% at Amazon, this is a great chance to experience the Echo Studio's big, bold sound!View Deal
Aside from its big sound, the Echo Studio can also be controlled using Alexa’s voice control so you don't even have to leave the comfort of your sofa while listening to your favourite music. The Echo Studio supports a whole range of music streaming services including Amazon Music (both Standard and HD), Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.
Amazon are also offering the Echo Studio with a Tapo smart bulb for £164.99, down from the RRP of £202.98 – a saving of £37.99. This means you can start setting up your smart home by controlling the brightness of the bulb and activating it at will.
Echo Studio + Tapo bulb:
£202.98, now £164.99, save £37.99
Another option on the Echo Studio over on Amazon throws in a Tapo smart bulb so you can start setting up your smart home as soon as it arrives on the doorstep.View Deal
