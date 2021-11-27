Save £25 on Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound of Thunder box set this Black Friday weekend

From Fleetwood Mac to The Rolling Stones, this weekend we've been spoilt for choice on the best Black Friday vinyl deals. And now, we've just stumbled across one of the greatest offers we've seen all weekend over on Zavvi – Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound of Thunder 3LP box set, available for £44.99, £25 off from its original retail price of £69.99.

Containing live recordings from Pink Floyd's first tour promoting A Momentary Lapse of Reason that kicked off in 1987, listeners can enjoy songs from the album, as well as a medley of classic hits including The Great Gig In The Sky, Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, and Money.

Enjoy the transcendental sounds of psych rock heavyweights Pink Floyd with this 3LP box set of live recordings from their show at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum in August 1988. The tour began in 1987 following the release of A Momentary Lapse of Reason, and saw members David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright play to more than 4.25 million fans over a course of two years. The sounds of this historical and mammoth tour have been encased within stunning, eye-catching sleeves, and are now available with £25 off.

This box set contains 3 LPs, featuring live recordings from Pink Floyd's concert at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum in August 1988. The setlist balances the then-new material from A Momentary Lapse of Reason alongside Pink Floyd classics, such as Money, The Great Gig In The Sky, Comfortably Numb, Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Parts 1-5, Time, Wish You Were Here and more.

Delicate Sound of Thunder box set tracklist:

Disc 1



1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Parts 1-5

2. Signs of Life

3. Learning to Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round and Around

6. A New Machine: Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine: Part 2

9. Sorrow

Disc 2



1. The Dogs of War

2. On the Turning Away

3. One of These Days

4. Time

5. On the Run

6. The Great Gig in the Sky

7. Wish You Were Here

8. Welcome to the Machine

Disc 3



1. Us and Them

2. Money

3. Another Brick in the Wall: Part 2

4. Comfortably Numb

5. One Slip

6. Run Like Hell