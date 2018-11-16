Save £160 on these amazing Bose noise-cancelling headphones

Black Friday is coming on 23 November but Amazon have kicked off their Black Friday deals a week early. Expect daily bargains to had on music hardware, vinyl, CDs, boxsets and more.

First out of the gates are these amazing Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC25 Over-Ear Headphones. Just this year, our sister site TechRadar called them "some of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tried out."

"If you're serious about sound," they said, "and want to hear your favourite movies, music and games in a new immersive way, or if you just want the best set of noise-cancelling headphones you can get… the QC25 is for you."

Metal Hammer's Online Editor Luke Morton has these and recommends them highly: they keep out the outside world during his commute, the battery lasts ages (Bose say 35 hours), and the sound quality if great, whether you're listening to podcasts are ear-drum destroying metal.

But be quick: This Lightning Deal ends at midnight tonight.