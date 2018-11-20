Save £150 on these Iron Maiden headphones!

Black Friday officially starts on Friday November 23 this year, but the offers have started coming in already.

Today, HMV have an unbeatable offer for Iron Maiden fans: the Onkyo Maiden Audio Edph0N3S, reduced from £199.99 to £49.99!

They are 100% Maiden tested and approved. Maiden’s Steve Harris collaborated on all aspects of the design and build of the ED-PHON3S, and commented that he wanted “a design which came even remotely close to what I felt was an acceptable sonic standard for rock/metal”. And after many months of testing and modifications he says he’s “now really happy with the final result”.

When they came out in 2015, Classic Rock said : "Forget titanium drivers and frequency ranges (although hang on to that ‘muscular bottom end’), all you really need to know is that these headphones sound great no matter what kind of music you’re listening to, sit nicely over the lugholes and are comfortable to wear even for long periods. The artwork might deter some people, but fans of Maiden will doubtless wear them with pride along with a whole outfit of Maiden clobber."

The perfect Xmas present for a Maiden fan.