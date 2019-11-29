Save £119 on this ION Audio wireless turntable right now

If you're looking for a deal on a turntable this Black Friday, this might be worth looking at. Reduced in Amazon's Deals Of the Day by £119 (34% off), the ION Audio PRO500BT is ION's first move away from the budget turntables that have made their name.
It's ideal for someone venturing into the world of vinyl for the first time, or getting a new turntable for a house that has Bluetooth speakers or soundbars. The PRO500BT can be used with a traditional amp and speakers but, at the flip of a switch, will stream to your home's Bluetooth speakers.
And if you have a record collection you'd like to convert to digital files, then it can help there too: it comes with EZ Vinyl Converter software and a USB port to connect to your computer.
It looks the part too, with a walnut finish and a heavy die-cast aluminum platter.
ION Audio PRO500BT wireless turntable: was £349, now £230
It's analogue but it Bluetooths. It's for people who want to play their records AND rip those records to convert them to digital files. And, if you like, it can just be a plain old record player, plugged in to an amp and speakers and looking super cool.View Deal
