Save £110 on the earth-shaking Soundboks (Gen. 3) speaker with this early-Black Friday deal

If you want to get the party started, then you'll need a speaker with a bit of oomph – and they don't come much more powerful than the Soundboks (Gen. 3) . Churning out an incredible 126dB of volume, it's one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers available today, making it the ultimate accessory for both indoor and outdoor celebrations. Talking of celebrations, with the Black Friday music deals almost upon us, you can currently get a massive £110 off when you buy this speaker from Amazon .

That means, instead of paying the usual price of £779, you can get the Soundboks (Gen. 3) for just £689. Considering its fantastic spec – long battery life, weather/dust resistance and, of course, that incredible sound – we already thought this speaker represented great value for money. But now it's even more of a steal. If you want one, though, you'd better hurry as this generous offer in a matter of days!

Soundboks (Gen. 3): Was £779, now £689 at Amazon Soundboks (Gen. 3): Was £779, now £689 at Amazon

Much like the Soundboks (Gen. 3) itself, this fantastic pre- Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal is sure to make people sit up and take notice. For a limited period only, the price of this ultra-powerful Bluetooth speaker has been reduced from £779 to £689, enabling you to make a £110 saving. That's money that can be spent on beer and party poppers!

Big, brash and brilliant-sounding, the Soundboks (Gen. 3) is the definition of a statement speaker. The original Soundboks was launched in 2016 by three Danish high-school friends, whose mission it was to “break through the noise of Roskilde Festival with the loudest music and the best parties”. Since then, the speaker has gone from strength to strength, and the third-gen model is a magnificent beast offering 126dB of volume, up to 40 hours of battery life, as well as IP64 weather and dust resistance.