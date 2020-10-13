Save over £50 off Marshall’s classy Black And Brass Stockwell II speaker on Prime Day

Back in May this year, guitar amp icon Marshall lifted the lid on the latest version of their popular Stockwell II speaker.

The portable Bluetooth speaker has been a huge hit with fans, and so it proved with the new model: the Black And Brass version, which not only looks the part, but delivers huge slabs of sound – exactly what we’ve all come to expect from the audio giant.

Now, as part of the Amazon Prime Day shenanigans, there’s a hefty price reduction on this classy looking speaker, exclusive to Amazon. Rather than cough up the usual £169.99, it’s now £119. Now that’s what we call a good price! But act, fast, as this deal will only stick around until 11.45pm (UK time) on Wednesday 14 October.

Want to know more about the Stockwell II Black And Brass? Well, it carries an IPX4 water-resistant rating meaning it can handle splashes galore and it can deliver more than 20 hours of wireless listening with a single charge. It’s also perfectly portable thanks to its paltry 1.4kg weight and handy guitar-style strap. That means no heavy lifting between rooms or out into the garden.

This one is sure to be snapped up speedier than a Kirk Hammett face-melter, so get in quick for a slice of Marshall magnificence.

Marshall Stockwell II Black And Brass: Was £169.99 , now £119

Marshall introduced this wee box of magic earlier this year and it's quite something. Portable and water resistant, the Black And Brass not only delivers great audio, but it charges lightning fast: Plug it in for 20 minutes and you'll get six hours of portable playtime.

