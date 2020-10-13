Save over 40% on Bose speakers this Amazon Prime Day – including the mighty Soundlink Revolve Plus

Amazon Prime Day 2020 starts here and there couldn't be a better time to save some bucks on a best-in-show speaker with these killer Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals.
Bose are offering big discounts off headphones and speakers this year. The American company are renowned for their high quality tech, but that quality usually comes at a price, and Prime Day offers an opportunity to pick up their world-class products for a fraction of the price.
This year, there are savings to be had on the mighty SoundLink Revolve Plus and the SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II which comes in a bundle with Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses: that's sunglasses with built-in speakers, perfect for anyone who finds headphones a massive pain in the... ear.
Let's take a look at the deals.
Bose speaker deals (UK)
Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Speaker | Now £152.99 (
£279.95)
A true 360° speaker, the Revolve+ brings the immersive audio experience that Bose are known for. The 'Plus' has more volume and better battery life than it's earlier model, a sturdy aluminium chassis and a handy handle for taking it on the go. Our experts on TechRadar said: "If you're looking for a brilliant-sounding-but-basic Bluetooth speaker, look no further" and gave it 4/5, marking it down for its lack of a 'smart assistant'. But if you can manage without Alexa, Siri and their pals, then this could be the party-starter you're looking for. Available in Lux Grey and Triple Black.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Revolve Speaker | Now £117.99 (
was £199.95)
Even cheaper than the Revolve+ is it's little sister, the Revolve. Again, a true 360° speaker, the original Revolve is just a little bit smaller than the Plus, but just as mighty. It's sturdy aluminium casing, holds a full-range driver firing downwards into a patented diffuser plate, which aims to spread the sound out evenly in all directions. Our experts on What Hifi gave it 4/5, marking it down for its £200 price point. But now that's no longer a thing, what's stopping you? Available in Lux Grey and Triple Black.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II PLUS Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | Now £200.99 (was £336.83)
A value-packed bundle. Bose's Rondo Sunglasses are usually £200 themselves. With built-in speakers, Bose's audio sunglasses produce rich, immersive sound for you, while the people around you hear practically nothing. The fact that you have nothing covering your ears, meanwhile, means that you can stay aware of your surroundings, while still enjoying your music. The Soundlink Color is a small, water-resistant speaker with a built-in mic for speakerphone and the audio quality that Bose is known for. This bundle is available for both Alto Sunglasses (think Wayfarer) and Rondo styles.View Deal
