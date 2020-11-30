Save on Sonos One and Sonos One SL with this tasty Cyber Monday deal

There are still plenty of bargains to be had thanks to the ongoing Cyber Monday shopping event – a number of Cyber Monday music deals among them – including this nifty deal on the Sonos One and Sonos One SL wireless speakers.

There's currently $50/£40 off both models over at their official site – the Sonos One for $149, or the Sonos One SL for $129 for those who aren't bothered about voice assistant technology. Check out more details about both speaker, as well as the lowdown on the deals, below.

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you’ve never dipped your toes in the shimmering waters of pristine wireless home audio, the Sonos One is probably the best place to start. Combining sleek, modern design with smart assistant compatibility and audiophile-grade sound, the Sonos One delivers in a big way.

These single speakers can work independently, or you can add them to existing Sonos multi-room setups, allowing you to pipe your glorious music into even more areas of your home. And, working over Wi-Fi, there’s none of the range issues you might run into with Bluetooth speakers. For music, they’re pretty much unbeatable in this price range, while for film – especially when paired with other Sonos products like the Sonos Beam soundbar – they make for a properly immersive home cinema setup.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Coming from the same product family as the Sonos One, the Sonos SL packs in the same outstanding audio technology and design, only without the addition of Alexa and Google Assistant. Like all of the range, the Sonos SL is compatible with over 100 music services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, and also includes Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology so you can stream songs right from your iPhone or iPad.

There’s even TruePlay, Sonos’ room correction technology, which accounts for walls and ceilings to ensure the sound you hear is as good as it possibly can be. And, with the kind of deals we’re seeing at the moment, the dream of filling your entire house with sound could be a reality, for a lot less than you thought.

