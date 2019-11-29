Save an amazing $880 on this HP laptop for Black Friday

With one of the biggest discounts we've seen this Black Friday, HP have reduced this HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop by $880, to just $418.99.
HP claim that the AMD processor makes it perfect for watching videos and editing photos. A smooth all-metal finish gives it a sharp, polished look and they pride themselves on the audio experience: it has dual HP speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by the experts at B&O PLAY for rich, authentic audio.
HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop: was
$1,298, now $418.
With free shipping plus a 30 days return policy, if you're in the market for a new laptop, it's hard to see how you can go wrong. Probably the biggest bargain of Black Friday.View Deal
- Gifts for music lovers: killer Christmas gifts for music fans
- Check out the best Black Friday vinyl deals
- The best Black Friday record player deals
- Explore the best Black Friday headphones deals
- The best smart speakers right now
More Black Friday deals from around the web
Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%
AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now
Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items
Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals
Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.
Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on
DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits
Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon
EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85
Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas
Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable
Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech
John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers
Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more
Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon
Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals
Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items
Nixon - home of the Metallica watch
PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters
Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday
Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug
Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more