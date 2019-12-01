Save 61% on the price of these Sennheiser wireless bluetooth headphones

If you've not committed to a new pair of headphones this Cyber Monday, we may just have found the perfect deal if you're looking for something lightweight but reliable.

Sennhesier are one of the most respected names in the business, and their Momentum Free headphones have been on the receiving end of some rapturous reviews, including a five-star report from the experts at What HiFi.

"At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Momentum Frees are yet another fine addition to Sennheiser’s Momentum family," they wrote. "If you want wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality, this is another pair you’ll seriously want to consider."

Amazon are currently offering up a special edition set (basically, they have a black and red colour schemer unique to Amazon), for just £69.99, which is a mammoth 61% reduction on the list price of £179.99.

Our sister site TechRadar also gave the Momentum Free units an outstanding review, saying, "The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ear Bluetooth headphones are brilliant. They sound really fantastic and the lightweight portability of the design makes them super easy to get around with.

"Admittedly they are quite pricey and the 6-hour battery life makes them inappropriate for travel or any other kind of use where you might not have regular access to USB power. But as an everyday pair of ultra portable in-ear wireless headphones for commuting they’re superb."

That original price – $185 in the US and £169.99 in the UK – might not be such a big deal with the Cyber Weekend deals in place, and if you're not so keen on the Amazon colour scheme, there are details to be had at other retailers.

We've listed them below.

