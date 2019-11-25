Save 45% off Bose headphones and speakers in their pre-Black Friday sale!

US audio-tech giants Bose are promising a big Black Friday sale, but in the meantime they're also offering up to 45% off selected products. Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, soundbars, sub-woofers… It's High Noon for high-end audio, a dramatic, appetite-whetting build up to the main event laster this week.
BUT... These products are selling out fast, so if you want to snap up a Bose Black Friday Bargain, you might want to check them out ASAP.
Bose Soundtouch 30 speaker: was £499, now £299
Room-filling audio, classy good looks, decade of high-end audio expertise - and £200 off.View Deal
Bose Soundlink Color II Bluetooth speaker: was £129, now £79
The tough outdoorsy cousin to the genteel Bose range, the Soundlink Color II is small enough to chuck in your bag and loud enough to bring the party wherever you are. And it's now £50 cheaper!View Deal
SoundLink wireless headphones II: were £199, now £119
The SoundLink IIs give you up to 15 hours of play time and the deep, immersive sound that Bose is known for. Foldable, comfortable, light: not for nothing have Google's user reviews scored them at 4.7 out of 5.View Deal
See all of Bose's pre-Black Friday deals at their website.
