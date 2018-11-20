BLACK FRIDAY MUSIC DEALS
Stay on top of all the best deals for music fans, with Louder's Black Friday coverage
Black Friday officially falls on November 23 this year, but the folks over at Amazon have kicked off their Black Friday sale a whole week early, slashing the prices on everything from TVs to laptops to clothes.
And for a limited time today, you can save 41% on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless headphones in either black or Dusty Rose colourways – that's a huge reduction from £229 to £134.98.
According to the product description, the Bang & Olufsen headphones are tuned by acclaimed sound engineers to deliver B&O's immersive signature sound on the go.
Our pals over at TechRadar say: "Users don’t just love these headphones for their sound quality. Unlike some other headphones which are chunky and get tangled easily, the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are lightweight at just 18g, easy to carry with an accompanying pouch and come in a range of stylish colours including black and dusty pink."
Pick up your own pair in the Black Friday sale now.
Save 41% on Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless headphones in black and Dusty Rose
Pick up these lightweight, great sounding headphones for just £134.98 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.View Deal