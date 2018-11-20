Save 41% on Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless headphones

Black Friday officially falls on November 23 this year, but the folks over at Amazon have kicked off their Black Friday sale a whole week early, slashing the prices on everything from TVs to laptops to clothes .

And for a limited time today, you can save 41% on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless headphones in either black or Dusty Rose colourways – that's a huge reduction from £229 to £134.98.

According to the product description, the Bang & Olufsen headphones are tuned by acclaimed sound engineers to deliver B&O's immersive signature sound on the go.

Our pals over at TechRadar say : "Users don’t just love these headphones for their sound quality. Unlike some other headphones which are chunky and get tangled easily, the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are lightweight at just 18g, easy to carry with an accompanying pouch and come in a range of stylish colours including black and dusty pink."