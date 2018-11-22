Black Friday: Save 20% on EMP clothing for today only

Alternative clothing brand EMP are celebrating Black Friday with their very own Black Week! For the entire week they are offering free delivery on everything, but for today only they have cut the price of their casual range by 20%!

Across EMP's casual brands of Forplay, Urban Classics and Brandit, you can save 20% on hundreds of products including shirts, jackets, shorts, dresses, boots, belts, tees, cardigans and more.

In fact, if you look closely, some items in the sale have more than 20% off, but only while stocks last so you'll have to be quick.

Check out EMP's 20% Black Friday sale now

If you're after band merch, there are loads of Black Friday merch offers on band tees, Xmas jumpers and even swimsuits. Or if you just fancy giving your wardrobe a freshen up, ASOS and TopMan are having a big Black Friday sale too.