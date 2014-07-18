Sabbath classic used to promote group's home town

Black Sabbath’s War Pigs features on a new album which was created specifically to promote tourism in the band’s home town of Birmingham

The track is one of 21 songs on the album entitled B Side: The Album and features music from artists representing various genres from the West Midlands.

A select panel from the tourist board reviewed more than 150 tracks by 85 artists from the local area, before whittling that number down to just 21 songs.

War Pigs initially appeared on Black Sabbath’s second studio album Paranoid and has been covered by several prominent artists, including Faith No More.