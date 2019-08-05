RISE premiere their new video for Radio Silence with Prog

RISE (formerly Talitha Rise) premiere the video for their brand new single Radio Silence with Prog today. You can watch the hole video below.

“I was right in the middle of exiting a long and arduous situation when I wrote and recorded Radio Silence at a friends house in Ireland, so it has a rawness that I think can only come in the actual moment of experiencing and feeling something on full volume," JoBeth Young tells Prog. "I had seen a documentary at the time on a woman whose husband had cut both her parachutes in order to end her life. He was found guilty and imprisoned but she still wouldn’t believe it and I think that was something I understood could potentially happen.

"That we can love or think so well of someone that we can’t believe the really obvious lack of care played out in front us.I was really lucky to work with my live band an Peter Yates brought these lovely complimentary riffs in over the main guitar and just took it up to another level."

Radio Silence will be released on August 22 through Wise Queen Records. It's taken from RISE's forthcoming new album Strangers, which is out in October.