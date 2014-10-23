Rancid stream Honor Is All We Know

Rancid are streaming their new album Honor Is All We Know in its entirety.
The punk rock icons release their eighth album – and first in six years – on October 27. It is the follow-up to 2009’s Let The Dominoes Fall.
The album is produced by by Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz.
Honor Is All We Know tracklist
- Back Where I Belong 2. Raise Your Fist 3. Collision Course 4. Evil’s My Friend 5. Honor Is All We Know 6. A Power Inside 7. In The Streets 8. Face Up 9. Already Dead 10. Diabolical 11. Malfunction 12. Now We’re Through With You 13. Everybody’s Sufferin’ 14. Grave Digger