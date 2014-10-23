Trending

Rancid stream Honor Is All We Know

By Louder  

Hear the new album in its entirety ahead of next week's release

Rancid are streaming their new album Honor Is All We Know in its entirety.

The punk rock icons release their eighth album – and first in six years – on October 27. It is the follow-up to 2009’s Let The Dominoes Fall.

The album is produced by by Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz.

Honor Is All We Know tracklist

  1. Back Where I Belong 2. Raise Your Fist 3. Collision Course 4. Evil’s My Friend 5. Honor Is All We Know 6. A Power Inside 7. In The Streets 8. Face Up 9. Already Dead 10. Diabolical 11. Malfunction 12. Now We’re Through With You 13. Everybody’s Sufferin’ 14. Grave Digger