Rammstein announce 2023 Zeit stadium tour

Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2023.
The German icons kick off the Zeit Europe 2023 Stadium Tour in Lisbon, Portugal on May 31, 2023. The tour includes a date at London’s Wembley Stadium – their biggest ever UK headining show.
A total of 19 dates have been announced so far, though the band say additional shows will be added.
Pre-sales for Rammstein’s 2023 tour start on Thursday June 2 at 10am CET. Members of the Rammstein Fan Club will have exclusive access to limited pre-sale tickets from 10am CET on Monday May 30 to 10am CEST on Wednesday June 1.
The band recently released their eighth studio album, Zeit, which Metal Hammer said “peels back new emotional layers” in our recent review.
Rammstein are due to kick off their 2022 stadium tour this month, beginning on May 15 in Prague.
Rammstein: 2023 European tour dates
May 31,.2023: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal
Jun 3, 2023: Valladolid Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Spain
Jun 5, 2023: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 12, 2023: Belfast Ormeau Park, UK
Jun 16, 2023: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Jun 21, 2023: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jun 25, 2023: Paris Stade de France, France
Jun 28, 2023: Brussels Stade Roi Baudouin, Belgium
Jul 3, 2023: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany
Jul 7, 2023: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 8, 2023: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 13, 2023: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 19, 2023: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 23, 2023: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria
Jul 27, 2023: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jul 30, 2023: Milan San Siro, Italy
Aug 10, 2023: Budapest Groupama Arena, Hungary
Aug 17, 2023: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece