Rammstein announce 2023 Zeit stadium tour

Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2023.

The German icons kick off the Zeit Europe 2023 Stadium Tour in Lisbon, Portugal on May 31, 2023. The tour includes a date at London’s Wembley Stadium – their biggest ever UK headining show.

A total of 19 dates have been announced so far, though the band say additional shows will be added.

Pre-sales for Rammstein’s 2023 tour start on Thursday June 2 at 10am CET. Members of the Rammstein Fan Club will have exclusive access to limited pre-sale tickets from 10am CET on Monday May 30 to 10am CEST on Wednesday June 1.

The band recently released their eighth studio album, Zeit, which Metal Hammer said “peels back new emotional layers” in our recent review.

Rammstein are due to kick off their 2022 stadium tour this month, beginning on May 15 in Prague.

(Image credit: Universal)

May 31,.2023: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jun 3, 2023: Valladolid Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Spain

Jun 5, 2023: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 12, 2023: Belfast Ormeau Park, UK

Jun 16, 2023: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jun 21, 2023: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 25, 2023: Paris Stade de France, France

Jun 28, 2023: Brussels Stade Roi Baudouin, Belgium

Jul 3, 2023: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jul 7, 2023: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 8, 2023: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 13, 2023: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 19, 2023: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 23, 2023: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 27, 2023: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jul 30, 2023: Milan San Siro, Italy

Aug 10, 2023: Budapest Groupama Arena, Hungary

Aug 17, 2023: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece