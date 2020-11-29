Raise the roof with this face-melting deal on Motorhead’s whisky ahead of Cyber Monday

While the Cyber Monday music deals continue to pour in, we’ve spotted this tasty deal on a bottle of Motorhead’s single malt whisky, with Amazon knocking the price down from £67.25 to just £57 – a 15% saving on this rock’n’roll favourite.

The whisky was introduced to the market back in 2015 and fits alongside Motorhead Premium Dark Rum and the Motorhead Vodka. A trio of perfect sippers to enjoy while blasting out your favourite tracks by Lemmy and co.

Motorhead single malt whisky: £67.25 , now £57, save £10.25

Created by Swedish distillery Mackmyra and their master blender Angela D’Orazio, the Motorhead whisky is just the ticket when blasting out a bit of Lemmy and co. A saving of over 10 notes over at Amazon makes this pretty much an essential purchase.

The Motorhead single malt whisky was created by Swedish distillery Mackmyra – the same distillery behind the excellent Scorpions whisky – and it's been aged in American oak casks for five years.

Speaking back in 2015, Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee said: “We think it’s great fun to launch a whisky in collaboration with a Swedish, world-famous distillery, Mackmyra. The whisky is incredibly good, with full character and fully flavoured with a superb bourbon touch, as it’s been aged in new American oak casks.

“All of us in the band have been active in the production process and are very proud over the result, and are happy to now launch such a great, characteristic whisky, Motorhead-style.”

The whisky has been bottled at 40% making it an ideal drop for drinking neat or for adding a chunk or two of ice. You could even try and make an alternative take on the world famous Lemmy by adding Coke to it and see how it compares to the usual mix of Jack Daniel’s and Coke.

