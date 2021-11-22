Raise the roof with huge Black Friday savings on the Amazon Echo range

The big online shopping week of the year is here and that means there's loads of Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals available right now – and that includes savings on the Amazon Echo range of smart speakers, like 39% off the price of the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), which is down from £89.99 to £54.99.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Was Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Was £89.99 , now £54.99

Launched in 2020, the fourth version of Amazon's iconic speaker offers premium sound at an affordable price – and it's even more affordable now that the retailer is offering it for £35 less than the RRP. Whether you choose the Charcoal, Glacier White, Red or Twilight Blue variant, you'll be getting a device that the whole family will enjoy.

Classy and convenient, Amazon's Echo devices connect home-owners with a whole world of entertainment and information. Whether you choose one of the Echo or Echo Dot speakers, or an Echo Show smart display, you'll be amazed at what you can do with just a few choice commands to the friendly Alexa voice assistant.

All of these devices provide access to around 75 million songs via the Amazon Music Unlimited service (which is currently available for a limited time with the first three months free for new subscribers) along with the latest news, weather and travel reports. Fancy listening to the radio? Just ask Alexa to play your favourite station. Need some inspiration while making dinner? Simply ask for a tasty recipe. Want to activate your smart washing machine? Alexa can help with that, too.

If you have an Echo Show device, there's even more that you can do. Featuring a bright HD display, these clever companions will enable you to watch your favourite TV shows, display family photos and keep an eye on your pets while you're away from home, among many other cool and useful things.

Considering what they're capable of, Amazon Echo devices represent great value even at full price. So, with Amazon having introduced these awesome Black Friday deals, they're an absolute giveaway! Check out some of the great prices below.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): £119.99 Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): £119.99 , now £79.99

The 2nd Gen Echo Show was met with a wave of excitement when it was launched earlier this year, offering a much better camera and a faster processor than its predecessor. The device is the subject of one of Amazon's most generous offers this Black Friday, with a hefty £40 being slashed from the original price. Tempted? You should be!

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen): £99.99 Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen): £99.99 , now £59.99

Just because Amazon decided to upgrade the Echo Show, that doesn't mean the original wasn't – and isn't – an excellent device. It might be two years old, but with a clear and bright HD screen, it's ideal for making video calls, displaying photo montages, reading the lyrics to your favourite songs, and much more. And now that it's going for less than £60, you can't really go wrong.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Was Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Was £49.99 , now £28.99

How could something so small make such a big impact? That's what everyone thought when the Amazon Echo Dot launched in 2016 – and it just gets better and better. With improved sound and a new design that complements the larger Echo speaker, it continues to surprise and delight.