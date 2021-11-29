Queen's Complete Studio Collection vinyl boxset is now £70 off this Cyber Monday

Ever found yourself flicking through Queen's entire discography and thinking "I want it all?" Well now you can, with this crazy Cyber Weekend deal on Zavvi offering Queen's Complete Studio Collection LP Boxset for just £369.99 – a whole £70.00 off from its retail price of £439.99.

There's been piles of other Cyber Monday vinyl deals this weekend to chose from too, including truckload of cash-saving opportunities on vinyl. From the Fleetwood Mac/Peter Green tribute evening box set to Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound of Thunder box set, it's been a bargain boxset bonanza – every classic rock-lover's/record collector's dream.

All of Queen's studio albums have been remastered for this massive collectors box set. Pressed on coloured vinyl, mastered by Bob Ludwig and cut at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell, this project has been five years in the making. The set also includes an illustrated 12 x 12 inch 108 page hardback book which features introductions to each album, quotes from Queen themselves, hand-written lyrics, rare photographs, memorabilia, and information on singles and videos.

This collection contains Queen's entire acclaimed works from their 1973 debut self-titled album to their final release in 1995 with Made In Heaven. Each song has been meticulously remastered with expert attention to detail by Bob Ludwig. Within the process of assembling the project – which took a total of five years – Queen made the request to a number of celebrated mastering engineers to show-off their talents on three songs. After blind comparison tests, Ludwig was the winner, and took on the job at Gateway Mastering in Portland, USA.

Miles Showell at the famed Abbey Road Studios, London, was responsible for the final cut, after perfecting the technique of cutting at half speed. This process means that the source file and the cutting lathe is run at half the normal speed, resulting in double the accuracy in the cutting of the groove on the vinyl and far better reproduction of music via the record player stylus. In other words, it sounds flawless!

Although Queen released a total of 15 studio albums, fans will be surprised to see that there is actually 18 LPs within the box set. The Freddie Mercury-fronted legendary rock band have always been fans of vinyl, especially as it was the first medium they ever recorded on, but as the popularity of CDs took over towards the 90s, Queen created their final two albums – Innuendo and Made In Heaven – with the spacious CD format in mind. This meant that for the vinyl release of those albums, the material had to be cut down. Now, for the very first time in this Queen Studio Collection box set, the two records have been cut at full length as double vinyl LPs.

Fans will also notice that within the box set, each album has been cut on two separate discs, black and white, each with a custom etching on the reverse side, as Queen always preferred to name each side by the opposing shades, rather than Side A and B.

