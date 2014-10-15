PREMIERE: Demonic Resurrection – Death, Desolation And Despair video

Following a creepy-ass teaser last week, India's Demonic Resurrection have unveiled the official video for new track Death, Desolation And Despair.

We weren’t sure what to make of the cryptic teaser Demonic Resurrection sent us last week, but now we’ve been handed this barrage of melodic death metal in the guise of new of their new music video – complete with its own epilepsy warning.

Of course, like the teaser, the video isn’t without its own share of flashes and high-impact imagery. If you’ve got the shortest attention span in the world then this is for you – don’t expect to look at one image for longer than a second, especially the guy who’s been at the bath salts and ripping his skin off.

What do you think of the video?