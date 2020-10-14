Pour yourself a large one with the Best Prime Day deals on gin, vodka & rum

Here at Louder, the team are big fans of all things spirit shaped - as can be seen on our extensive Prime Day Whisky Deals page.

But if whisky, whiskey, blends and bourbons aren’t quite your tipple of choice, then perhaps something more gin, vodka and rum-like might be in order to celebrate Amazon Prime Day? If so, pull up a seat and let us pour you something tasty from our selection of delicious drinks for your delectation below.

And remember, there's plenty more choice over on Amazon, but you'd best be quick as the curtain is sadly coming down on all this Prime Day goodness.

Best Prime Day Gin Deals

Tarquin's Handcrafted Cornish Dry Gin: £32.50 , £21.99

Tarquin's bottles really stand out thanks to their beautiful frosted glass and blue wax seal - fortunately the gin inside is even better, with juniper sourced from Kosovo. We even quite like this one neat.View Deal

Aviation American Gin: £28 , now £23.50

Another eye-catching bottle thanks to it’s throwback design, but this Oregon gin has more to it that just fancy packaging. It’s not quite as juniper forward as other gins, which allows the cornucopia of flavours to really come to the foreView Deal

Beefeater 24 London Dry Gin: £25.69 , now £17.99

Here’s a story about Beefeater. I once attended a blind gin tasting which featured 14 neat gins from around the world. My top pick? Beefeater. Just goes to show that this cracking London Dry Gin can go toe to toe with anyone.View Deal

Sandy Leaf Farm Ultimate Gin Maker's Kit: £29.99 , now £19.99

Here’s a great gift for the gin lover in your life. Rather than buy endless bottles, you could always make your own. This pack has all the ingredients for you to make 10 bottles… all for less than 20 quid.View Deal

Best Prime Day Rum Deals

Dead Man's Fingers Pineapple Rum: £22, now £15.99

Dead Man’s Fingers have been around for a while and have several mouthwatering rums in their lineup. We like this pineapple rum, which makes a refreshing long drink. And we also approve of the skull logo, too.View Deal

Peaky Blinder Black Spiced Rum: £26 , now £16.99

This is a great rum for the price and has won several awards. It’s packed with notes of vanilla, citrus and spice and makes a mean Dark And Stormy. Just add ginger beer, a wedge of lime, a few chunks of ice and you’re good to go.View Deal

Ron Zacapa Centenario XO Rum Solera Gran Reserva: £109.99 , now £76.99

OK, so the price has jumped a bit here, but we've moved into Ron Zacapa territory – and this is rum you won't want to mix. A fabulous slow sipper, this is lovely neat as it contains rums of up t 25 years old which had extra maturation in ex Cognac barrels.View Deal

Motorhead Premium Dark Rum

Sadly, Amazon haven't cut the price on this splendid drop, but we're mentioning it anyway as it's pretty damn good... and it's Motorhead approved. This has been created with ex-Bourbon aged Caribbean reserve rums, and it's bursting with flavour. Big and bold just as you'd expect.View Deal

Best Prime Day Vodka Deals

Snow Leopard Vodka: £36.67 , now £21.99

The Snow Leopard is made from spelt grain and has more than aa touch of vanilla and spice about it. But perhaps best of all, 5% of profits from sales go straight to the Snow Leopard Trust.View Deal

Crystal Head John Alexander: £99.99 , now £69.13

This most excellent limited edition has been released to mark 10 years of Crystal Head vodka. It’s made in Canada and is top drawer. And will you just look at that bottle. I’ll take two!View Deal

