Periphery, Clutch and more on tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show

Team Hammer are splitting up this weekend as we invade Hyde Park for Sabbath and Knebworth for Sonisphere… but we’re still killing it on the airwaves!

Tonight we’ll be spinning the debut from Periphery, as well as picking LOADS of tracks from Machine Head, Clutch, Soundgarden, Mastodon, Shrapnel, Mount Salem, The Defiled and Black Label Society.

We’ll also be talking about Glastonbury (as if we could ignore it…) and how Metallica silenced the critics and absolutely stormed it last weekend. But this got us thinking… which bands have both amazed and disappointed you live?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.