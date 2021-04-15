Pendragon and Mostly Autumn top the bill of Winters End 2022

Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival has confirmed it will return in May 2022, when it will be headlined this year by Mostly Autumn, Pendragon and German proggers Subsignal.

Cancelled from 2020 and rescheduled again from 2021 due to Covid-19, the event will now take place at the Chepstow Drill Hall between May 5-8 2022. The line-up remains almost exactly the same, with only melodic prog duo League Of Lights having to pull out.

"Apart from League Of Lights - who have several overseas members and are unable to take part in the rescheduled event - the lineup remains as it was when it was first booked," say the organisers. "Again, we thank both the bands and ticket holders for their patience during these unprecedented times. All tickets already purchased remain valid for the new event. A replacement for League Of Lights will be announced soon and other lineup changes are, of course, possible and will be announced if and when they happen."

The day splits will be:

FRIDAY

Subsignal

Red Bazar

SATURDAY

Pendragon

Hayley Griffiths

Also Eden

Midas Fall

Last Flight To Pluto

SUNDAY

Mostly Autumn

Solstice

John Hackett Band

TBC

Emperor Norton

Tickets are priced at: Friday - £20. Saturday/Sunday joint tickets - £80. Saturday/Sunday single tickets - £42. Sponsor three-day ticket - £110. Standard three-day ticket - £95.

The Winter’s End website is currently being redesigned, and we will be relaunching it and ticket sales in the next week or so.