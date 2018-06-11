Parkway Drive announce 2019 UK tour

Parkway Drive have announced a UK tour in 2019, which includes their biggest shows yet.

The Australian metalcore band, who released their sixth studio album, Reverence, in May, kick off the four-date tour in Cardiff on January 29, 2019 and close it at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 2. Full dates are below.

Parkway Drive headline the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy. The ceremony takes place tonight (June 11) at Indigo at the O2 in London. Parkway Drive join the previously announced Meshuggah, Myrkur, Carpenter Brut and Baroness as this year's live performances, while Ozzy Osbourne will also be in attendance to receive this year's coveted Golden God award.

Tickets are on sale now for the biggest metal awards show of the year. It's going to be a bonkers night of mind-blowing live performances and the biggest names in heavy music. You can get your Golden Gods tickets from Eventbrite and AXS.

Parkway Drive UK tour dates

Jan 29: O2 Apollo, Manchester

Jan 31: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Feb 1: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Feb 2: Alexandra Palace, London