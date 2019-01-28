Ozzy Osbourne postpones four shows after bursting blood vessel in eye

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled the opening for shows of the UK leg of his 'No More Tours' tour.

The first announcement was made on the Dublin promotor's website, in a statement that read "Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming 3Arena date this Wednesday 30 January is postponed due to illness.

"Details for the rescheduled date will be announced within the next 48 hours on www.mcd.ie and www.ticketmaster.ie. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date."

This was followed by an announcement from support act Judas Priest, who said on Facebook: "It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu - therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date - details to follow once finalised.

"We are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans - we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together - and to the rescheduled ones in the future."

The news comes four days after Osbourne burst a blood vessel in his eye, and shared a picture of the damage on Twitter.

Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye pic.twitter.com/EPuDnN8MpaJanuary 24, 2019

In October, Osbourne was forced to cancel the final dates of the US leg of his "No More Tours" tour on doctor's orders.

"'I’m so fu**ing bummed about cancelling these shows,' Osbourne said. 'The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year."

Osbourne was diagnosed with a Staph infection, causing his thumb to balloon in size.

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 UK and Ireland tour dates

Jan 30: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland (Postponed - new date to be announced)

Feb 01: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 05: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Feb 07: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 09: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 11: London O2 Arena, UK