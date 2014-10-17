Ozzy Osbourne on TeamRock Radio

TeamRock Radio plays host to one of rock's greats as Ozzy Osbourne appears on a special show presented by Matt Stocks this Sunday, October 19, between 5pm and 6pm GMT.

Also appearing on the show, which is being broadcast to celebrate the release of Ozzy’s new Memoirs Of A Madman collection, are former Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, and Ugly Kid Joe’s Whitfield Crane.

You can tune into TreamRock Radio by using the player at the foot of this web-page. Other options are available on our How To Listen page.

Our free Ozzy Osbourne iPad supplement is free to download now.