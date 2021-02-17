Ozzy Osbourne inspired the most emotional track on the new Architects album

The new Architects’ album, For Those That Wish To Exist, is one of the most keenly-anticipated British metal albums of 2021.

Set for release on February 26, the collection features guest cameos from Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil (on Goliath), Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr (on Little Wonder) and Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall (on Impermanence). And according to frontman Sam Carter, speaking in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, it also bears an unlikely influence from a true BritMetal icon, namely Ozzy Osbourne, on the fragile, tender album closer Dying Is Absolutely Safe, which Carter considers one of the most important songs in the Brighton band’s career.

“I saw that documentary about Ozzy Osbourne where he finds out he has Parkinson’s,” Carter says. “And he says to the doctor, ‘Is it terminal?’ and the doctor says, ‘No, but life is.’ I just thought, ‘We have to get that in a song.’

Carter admits that the first time he heard the completed version of Dying Is Absolutely Safe, he “broke down” in tears.

“I looked at my fiancée and she had tears in her eyes, and I just broke down as well,” he confesses. “Now, every time I hear it, I cry; God knows how we’re going to play it live.”

“I think it’s the perfect way to end the record,” he adds, “which might sound mad because we’re talking about death, but it’s right: we are all going to go through it, so dying is perfectly safe, so what have you got to worry about? That’s what we want this album to represent: to live your life fearlessly.”

According to a statement from the band, the 15-track For Those That Wish To Exist finds Architects examining “the part we are all playing in the world’s slow destruction” and tackling “the biggest questions facing the future of our planet.”

“The record’s 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energising positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course, and a paralysing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence,” the statement reads. “A reflection of human condition, For Those That Wish To Exist calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” says main songwriter Dan Searle. “I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

Read the full interview with Sam Carter in the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on-sale now.



