Nothing Else Matters this Black Friday aside from this epic Nixon x Metallica watch deal

Whether we're heading to a bar, gig or our local record shop, wearing something with our favourite band emblazoned across it makes us feel like the coolest people in the world (even though we're not, obviously). So you can imagine our delight when, in 2018, Nixon announced they were launching a bunch of Metallica-endorsed versions of its iconic Time Teller watch. Well, now we're even more excited because the manufacturer has cut the price from $125 to $100 on the Kill 'Em All and Hardwired designsin the US. And that's a hard-hitting bargain as we keep searching for the best Black Friday music deals this shopping weekend.

Nixon x Metallica Kill 'Em All' watch: $125 Nixon x Metallica Kill 'Em All' watch: $125 , now $100

The Kill 'Em All watch features elements of their classic album cover, including a miniature version of the hammer in place of the hour hand.

Nixon x Metallica Hardwired watch: Was Nixon x Metallica Hardwired watch: Was $125 , $100

As with the Kill 'Em All model, this Hardwired watch features a slightly abstract take on the cover art it's paying tribute to. Nixon is offering the same discount on this watch as it is for the other, meaning you'll save $25. Why not snap up both?

You may recall that there were originally eight of these Metallica watches, each featuring iconic imagery from the band's illustrious career. Sadly, the majority of these have now sold out, meaning there are just two models left in this special-edition range – namely the Kill 'Em All and Hardwired designs. That's a shame but, it's also a great time to grab one of these watches before they too disappear.

Not only do the watches in the Metallica x Nixon collaboration feature abstract versions of the band's cover art on their face, along with hands that have been cleverly fashioned to match the theme, they also have the Metallica logo etched on their rear and deployment clasp. As if all that wasn't cool enough, each watch also comes in a Metallica-inspired box, making it ideal for collectors.

It's not just the Metallica insignia that makes these watches essential purchases. Finished in luxury black stainless steel, they're powered by Japanese quartz manufactured by the esteemed Miyota company. And with a 10 ATM waterproof rating, they'll keep on ticking even if you accidentally wear them in the bath or swimming pool.

