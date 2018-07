To promote their Live At Montreux 2013 DVD/Blu-ray, ZZ Top have given fans a teaser of what they can expect, with a video of Waitin’ For The Bus.

Due on July 22, the latest package captures the trio’s performance at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland last summer and will feature classic tracks, including Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man and Legs.

ZZ Top will wrap-up their European tour this weekend, before embarking on a string of North American dates, starting on July 25.