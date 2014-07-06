No going bananas for Canadian act Protest The Hero

Protest The Hero believe they're better value on stage now they've prioritised musicianship over performance.

The Canadian prog metal band opened the Saturn Stage at Sonisphere today, and admit they’ve toned down their act.

They tell TeamRock Radio: “We don’t have a very crazy live show. We just try and get up there and play our music as best as we can.”

The fact their newer material is more complicated was part of the reason they decided to no longer “go fuckin’ bananas” live.

They explain: “We used to try and do that but now that music is a little more complicated, we try to play it well. We used to go up and go fuckin’ bananas and play our songs like horse shit – but now we go up and do nothing and play our songs like… comme si comme ca.”