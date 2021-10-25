Trending

Niko Tosnev releases brand new video for Glitchy Gremlin

Former Lifesigns guitarist Niko Tsonev releases first new music since 2019's Moonparticle project

Niko Tsonev
Former Lifesigns guitarist, Bulgarian born musician, producer and composer Niko Tsonev, has released a video for brand new song Glitchy Gremlin, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from. Tsonev since his Moonparticle project in 2019.

"Glitchy Gremlin is an instrumental rhapsody I originally sketched in 2019," explains Tsonev. "Its main stages of production were completed in 2021, featuring the talents of bassist Jonathan Noyce (Jethro Tull, Three Friends, Gary Moore) and Venezuellan/US drummer Jose Duque.

"The underlying narrative follows a ‘hero’s journey’ storyline of adventure, decisive crisis, change and transformation."

Tsonev's previous solo work includes Black Feather (2008), Nix Hydra (2011) and Banshees And Harpsichords (2013).

