New Tool Album '100% Done'?

According to a, let’s be honest, pretty flakey source, Tool‘s new album is ready to roll and will land this year.

The latest addition to the endless reel of dodgy rumours and half-arsed comments from the band themselves comes from Crave Online, who claim that guitarist Adam Jones confirmed at a VIP meet-and-greet last night in Portland, Oregon that the album was ”100% done” and will arrive later this year.

Tool recently confirmed their first US dates for fucking ages, so we certainly know they’re active at least. We guess we’ll have to wait on this one for now…