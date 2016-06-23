Necromancing The Stone stream The Siren's Call

Necromancing The Stone have released a stream of their song The Siren’s Call.

The track is lifted from their upcoming album Jewel Of The Vile, due out on August 5.

The group features Arsis guitarist James Malone, The Absence drummer Jeramie Kling, former The Black Dahlia Murder bassist Ryan Bart Williams, Brimstone Coven’s vocalist ‘Big’ John Williams and guitarist Justin Wood.

Jewel Of The Vile can be pre-ordered via Metal Blade.

Necromancing The Stone Jewel Of The Vile tracklist

Crusher Bleed For The Night The Descent The Siren’s Call Ritualistic Demise The Old One Rotted Reunion Unfinished Business Honor Thy Prophet From Graves To Infamy The Battle Of Morningstar

