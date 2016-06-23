Trending

Necromancing The Stone stream The Siren's Call

By News  

Hear track from supergroup Necromancing The Stone, featuring current and former members of The Black Dahlia Murder, Arsis and The Brimstone Coven

Necromancing The Stone have released a stream of their song The Siren’s Call.

The track is lifted from their upcoming album Jewel Of The Vile, due out on August 5.

The group features Arsis guitarist James Malone, The Absence drummer Jeramie Kling, former The Black Dahlia Murder bassist Ryan Bart Williams, Brimstone Coven’s vocalist ‘Big’ John Williams and guitarist Justin Wood.

Jewel Of The Vile can be pre-ordered via Metal Blade.

Necromancing The Stone Jewel Of The Vile tracklist

  1. Crusher
  2. Bleed For The Night
  3. The Descent
  4. The Siren’s Call
  5. Ritualistic Demise
  6. The Old One
  7. Rotted Reunion
  8. Unfinished Business
  9. Honor Thy Prophet
  10. From Graves To Infamy
  11. The Battle Of Morningstar

