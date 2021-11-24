Nab 50% off our magazine subscriptions this Black Friday

So, it's Black Friday just around the corner, everybody's currently clambering to offer the best Black Friday music deals, and, well, we didn't want to get left out. So we're currently offering 50% off the price of subscriptions to our music magazines, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.

Why subscribe? Well...

The heftiest rock reviews sections on the planet

Interviews with rock, metal and prog’s biggest stars

Whether your passion is hard rock or heavy metal, blues or AOR, punk or prog, goth, sleaze or southern-fried boogie, we’ve got it covered

Stories behind rock, metal and prog’s classic albums, biggest tours and greatest bands

A celebration of the best new artists

You'll get a significant discount off the recommended retail price

You'll never miss an issue

You'll receive your copy before it hits the shops (UK subscribers only)

You're protected from price rises within the paid term of your subscription

Your magazine will be delivered to your door each month, landing on the doormat with a hearty thwack

This doesn't just apply to our music titles: If you want to learn to play guitar, you can subscribe to one of our guitar magazines, like Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques or Guitarist.