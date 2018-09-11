Maynard James Keenan gives Tool album update

Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan has given an update on the status of the band's upcoming album.

They officially began recording the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days in March with producer Joe Baresi, with Keenan later comparing the gestation period to Guns N’ Roses last album Chinese Democracy.

Keenan also spoke to Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 show It’s Electric back in April addressing the delay in getting the album done.

Now he’s posted an update to Twitter where he suggests that the highly anticipated record will arrive at some point in 2019.

Keenan says: “Update. Scratch vox tracked a while ago. Adam Jones deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-adjust. Long way to go but much closer. #Tool #2019.”

During Tool’s show at Somerset’s Northern Invasion in May, Keenan pleaded with his bandmates to speed up their work in the studio.

He said: “A lot of people recently have been asking me, ‘Maynard James Keenan, what’s with the fucking riot gear?’

“Well, I’ll tell you. I’m afraid of bananas and other forms of fruit, because eventually you wonderful people are going to run out of fucking patience.

“So I beg you, Danny, Adam, and Justin, please finish your parts so I can finish mine and take this fucking riot gear off.”