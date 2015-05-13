Man Overboard offer Heavy Love

Man Overboard have revealed details of their fourth album.
The New Jersey pop punk band issue Heavy Love on June 29 via Rise Records. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Heart attack.
They start a North American tour on June 19 before a string of dates in Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
HEAVY LOVE TRACKLIST
- Now That You’re Home 2. Borderline 3. Reality Check 4. Splinter 5. The Note 6. Cliffhanger 7. She’s In Pictures 8. Invisible 9. Deal 10. Anything 11. For Jennie 12. A Love That I Can’t Have