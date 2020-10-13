Listen like a pro: This trio of Audio Technica headphones have just had their prices slashed for Prime Day

Welcome to Amazon Prime Day – the annual extravaganza when music fans all over the world can grab a bargain or two on a whole range of stuff.

From Apple Airpods and Bluetooth speaker deals, through to turntable deals, home brew kits, vinyl and whisky, there’s bound to be something that catches your fancy.

And if it’s Prime Day headphones deals you’re looking for, Amazon have just released some neat deals on three of the range from Audio Technica.

The chunky ATH-M50xBB Special Edition and ATH-M50XGM Professional Monitor Headphones both have £20 off, while a set of the sleek and light-wearing ATH-MSR7b high-resolution portable headphones have been reduced dramatically from £220 down to £99.99.

Check out all three pairs below and prepare to have your ears blown clean off thanks to their superb build quality and superb sound.

And don't forget, if you're on the hunt for either the best budget noise cancelling headphones or wireless headphones, or perhaps the Loudest bluetooth speakers on the planet, then keep your eyes on Louder for all the biggest and best bargains across the music world.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB: Were £109 , now £89.99

These special edition cans were built for those using pro monitors and are now coming in at less than £100. Audio, as you would expect, is spot on, while they're comfy to wear – even during long listening sessions.

Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM: Were £109 , now £89.99

We love the look of these chunky cans – and luckily they deliver where it matters… the sound. That's proven by the fact that pro sound engineers use them. If all that wasn't enough, they come with a case to keep them in tip-top condition.