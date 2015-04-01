Lazuli add UK date

Lazuli have added a fifth date to their upcoming UK tour, sponsored by Prog.

The French five-piece already announced three shows in October and November, plus the date of a “secret show” in London.

Now they’ve confirmed they’ll appear at the Zephyr Lounge in Leamington Spa on October 29.

Their UK return follows the launch of fifth album Tant Que L’Herbe Est Grasse last year, and an acclaimed run of shows with Moon Safari, voted among the top events of 2014 by Prog readers.

Former Pallas frontman Alan Reed will support on all dates.

Lazuli UK tour

Oct 28: London “secret show”

Oct 29: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Oct 30: Farncombe Music Club

Oct 31: Maltby Wesley Centre

Nov 01: Liverpool Zanzibar Club