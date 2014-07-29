Krokodil + Black Spiders join us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, our guests are Krokodil and Black Spiders who're picking a tune and tackling our soon-to-be-world-famous One Hit To The Body feature.

We’re also going to spinning some of our favourites from Katatonia, Of Mice & Men, Bleed From Within, Diamond Head, Danzig and Sepultura.

And we’ll be talking about the Swedish film-maker who is hoping to break the world record for the longest film of all time. He’s already released a 72-minute trailer to get audiences hyped for the 720-hour marathon titled Ambiancé. This obviously got us thinking…

…what’s the one thing you’ve had to wait longest for?

