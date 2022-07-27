King's X's push ahead with new single, Give It Up

King's X have shared the video for their new single, Give It Up. It's taken from their 13th album, Three Sides Of One – out on September 2 via InsideOut – which contains their first new material in 14 years.

Says Dug Pinnick of the track, "After I turned 71, death was on my mind every day, Chris Cornell killed himself, and I was thinking of that. Lyrically, it’s about not giving up until you naturally die. I want to ride it out until it’s over. I’m laughing about how I haven’t gotten a will yet, but I should have one. Musically, I wanted it to be really simple, so you can dance to it.”

The band began work on the album, their first studio record since 2008's XV, in 2019 teaming up with both collaborator Wally Farkas and Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin. The results will be available on a variety of formats including limited CD Digipak, standard gatefold vinyl and limited deluxe marble vinyl with CD and booklet.

Adds Pinnick, "When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry [Gaskill] and Ty [Tabor] for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

The song title is particularly poignant as, earlier in July, the band cancelled their upcoming European shows following the news that guitarist Tabor needed to undergo treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Watch Give It Up below.

Three Sides Of One tracklisting

1. Let It Rain

2. Flood Pt. 1

3. Nothing But The Truth

4. Give It Up

5. All God’s Children

6. Take The Time

7. Festival

8. Swipe Up

9. Holidays

10. Watcher

11. She Called Me Home

12. Every Everywhere