Keith Richards: ‘It’s going to be a hard winter. This pandemic is a killer’

The release, in April, of a new Rolling Stones single, Living In A Ghost Town, took us all by surprise. The Stones’ first new original material since 2012, when Doom And Gloom and One More Shot were included on the compilation album GRRR!, the reggae-tinged song was completed with the Stones in isolation in Los Angeles and London, and was originally intended to feature on a new album from the legendary rockers. “And then [when] shit hit the fan Mick [Jagger] and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now,” Keith Richards tells Classic Rock, in a brand new interview.

The surprise release came as a nice reminder that a) we should never take the Stones for granted and b) life has a way of throwing out curveballs when you least expect it.

Back in April, the idea of the UK being in lockdown again in November seemed ridiculous, and yet here we are, back at square one in a year which often appears like the most miserable, surreal and joyless remake of Groundhog Day ever conceived. And the rules are the same whether you’re a ‘regular Joe’ or the most iconic rock ’n’ roll guitarist in the world.

“It's affecting me pretty much like it's affected everybody else, you know, we're all in this thing and I'm basically hunkering down with the family and a few friends, a bubble kind of thing, just like the rest of you, man,” says Richards. “Wondering when we can get out of this thing. And, at the moment, it looks like it's going to be a hard winter.”

‘The Human Riff’ is currently in promotional mode for the upcoming release of Live At The Hollywood Palladium, a recording of his December 15, 1988 appearance at the iconic Los Angeles venue leading The X-Pensive Winos, the side band he assembled to back him on his debut solo album, 1988’s Talk Is Cheap.

The gig was the penultimate date of a 12 city US tour for the group, and a recording of the show is being made available for the first time as a limited edition box set, due for release via BMG on November 13.

“Being a frontman was very unusual for me,” Richards admits. “I appreciated Mick (Jagger)'s job a lot more by the time I finished, I can tell you!”

Richards’ memories of his time with The X-Pensive Winos, as told to our own Ian Fortnam, will feature in an upcoming issue of Classic Rock magazine. But while we had an audience with the guitarist, we couldn’t help wondering whether, in the current climate, with the global touring circuit on pause, the world’s most durable rock star could foresee an alternative to live shows for his main band.

“At the moment, I can't see any plan B coming,” Richards admits. “At the moment I think it's all based on, ‘Let’s get this thing over and done with as soon as possible.’ It's a rough one, man, because this thing is designed to keep us apart, and everything we want to do is be together. What's the best thing on the horizon? A vaccine? And that's going to take a while yet. I think we're all going to have to bite the bullet for a bit and hunker down, do as we're told, wash our hands and wear our masks and do the best. Everybody's got to try and stay safe, man. It's a killer this thing.”

Richards also reveals that he and his bandmates are itching to return to work on what will be the first album of original Stones material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

“We got about four or five tracks down before the pandemic hit and Ghost Town was one of them,” Richards says. “But that was actually written and recorded before we knew anything about Covid-19, it was one of Mick's really mysterious prophecies (laughs). I called him up and I said, ‘Mick, the time for this song is right now’ and that's when we put it out, but otherwise? I don't know. We can't finish it until we can get back together again, and this pandemic might change the way we want to sound or what we want to write about, because I think it's going to influence everything.”

“I'm not one to make predictions, but I'm just hoping we can all get together as soon as possible and try and get back to a so-called normal.”

Keith Richards And The X-Pensive Winos Live At The Hollywood Palladium is released by BMG on November 13.