Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're playing all of the best from Judas Priest, Mastodon, Fear Factory, Coal Chamber and more!

Plus we’ll be talking about metal covers gone wrong (of which there are many) and which classic albums you’d like to hear played in full live. You can read our picks here.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM. Be there!

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.