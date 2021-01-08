Have you seen this power metal guitarist?

As if things weren’t heating up enough for Jon Schaffer, the veteran power metal guitarist and would-be toppler of democracy has found himself on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

The FBI have listed the 52-year-old Schaffer on the 'Seeking Information’ section of their website for his alleged part in the storming of the US Capitol Building.

A post on the website alongside a photo of Schaffer in action on the day states that the FBI is “seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.”

Schaffer was photographed amid the angry mob of pro-Donald Trump who breached the building while a joint session of the US Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s victory in November’s Presidential elections.

Earlier, the MPDC (Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia) offered a reward of up to $1000 for information that could lead to the arrest of Schaffer and his fellow protestors.