IQ plan exclusive UK show

IQ have confirmed an exclusive appearance at London’s Dome on April 3 next year – and tickets are on sale today.

The tie-in with House Of Progression will be the band’s only UK appearance before hitting the road across the US and beyond.

IQ’s 11th album The Road Of Bones was released in May, and gained them nominations for Album Of The Year and Anthem at the 2014 Progressive Music Awards.

Tickets for their April show can be purchased now via the band website. Before it, they’ll also play London’s O2 Academy Islington on December 20.