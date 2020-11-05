ICON: Music Through The Lens series launches tonight on Sky Arts

The Rolling Stones photographed in Primrose hill in 1966 for the Between The Buttons album

The first episode in a new six-part series about music photography will be broadcast tonight (Friday November 6) on Sky Arts in The UK.

ICON: Music Through The Lens aims to tell the story of music photography through the years, and features contributions from the likes of Alice Cooper, Nick Mason, Glen Matlock and Lars Ulrich.

Photographer featured in the series include many whose images have appeared within the pages of Classic Rock, including Gered Mankowitz, Jill Furmanovsky, Kevin Westenberg, Terry O’Neill, Neal Preston, Mick Rock, Danny Clinch, and the late Baron Wolman, whose death was announced yesterday. Mankowitz is also the series' executive producer.

ICON: Music Through The Lens was produced and directed by Dick Curruthers, who worked with Led Zeppelin on their Celebration Day film and on Led Zeppelin DVD, and has also worked with Aerosmith, The Who, Black Sabbath, Oasis and The Rolling Stones.

"Since having the idea almost a decade ago to highlight the amazing contribution photographers have made to popular music we are humbled an delighted to have been able to document the truly incredible stories and experiences of many of the most important people in this field," says Curruthers. "Nobody has shone a spotlight on the impact photography has made to our understanding of popular music in quite the way this series has and it will, we are sure, stand as testament to that contribution."

"ICON: Music Through The Lens is an important moment for music photography providing context, focus and understanding of the impact it has made on popular music over many decades," adds Mankowitz. "Being able to talk in real depth to such a wide range of amazing photographers and to hear their experiences and insights has been an incredible privilege and I am very proud that we have now captured the definitive story of their amazing work and contribution.”

We're especially looking forward to Episode 4, "On The Cover", which looks at the role music magazines played in elevating music photography to iconic status.

ICON: Music Through The Lens will be broadcast at 11pm UK time on Sky Arts, which is available on Freeview Channel 11. Watch the trailer below.