HRH Prog 4 offers Black Friday deal

HRH Prog 4’s Black Friday offer returns for the 2016 three-day event in North Wales – meaning you could pay as little as £83 per person for accommodation.

The Prog-sponsored festival at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli takes place over the weekend of March 17-20, 2016. Artists so far confirmed are Von Hertzen Brothers, Focus, Caravan, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, The Enid, Curved Air, Solstice, September Code and Twinscapes. Ian Anderson will also take to the stage to play the best of Jethro Tull.

Organisers are offering a two-bedroom unit for the three-day festival for £500. Up to six people can share the unit, which works out at £83 per person.

The deal, which is being offered on a strictly first come, first served basis, runs from now until Tuesday June 2. Find out more or call 0207 097 8872.