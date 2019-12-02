Here are the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Cyber Monday continues to throw amazing deals our way at what seems like a relentless pace. It can be hard to keep up with all the sales, but fear not, as the Louder team have put the heads together to bring you the very best picks from today.
From headphones, iPads and bluetooth speakers, to video game consoles, turntables, whisky, there’s something for everyone, so sit back and relax and let us guide you to some of the best Cyber Monday deals around.
Sennheiser PXC 550:
£329.99 £174.99
Apparently aimed at business travellers – and therefore very swish-looking – these noise-cancelling cans are an ideal companion. Now going for nearly half-price at Amazon.View Deal
Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable: was £400, now £249
We've not see a lower price on the number one deck in our best budget turntables guide. This user-friendly, feature-packed, sonically capable Sony turntable is the ideal first record player. Right now it's an absolute steal on Amazon.View Deal
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: Was
£219 now £149
Looking just like one of Marshall’s famous amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time. View Deal
Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (1TB):
£408.99 now £299.99
Here’s a cracking deal on the Xbox One X, complete with one of the most visually stunning games of the generation, Gears 5 - the latest in the long-running franchise. They’ve also thrown in codes for Gears Of War 2, 3, and 4, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one-month of Xbox Live Gold.View Deal
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) Silver: Was
£349 now £299
Boasting a 10.2-inch retina display and stereo speakers, this 32GB iPad is a beast. Watch movies, TV, browse the web and listen to your favourite music on the go or from the comfort of your sofa. Just don’t take it to your next gig or the person behind might get upsetView Deal
Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless (white): was £159, now £79
Currys/PC World have the Soundtouch 10 in white for an amazing price. Connect to your home WiFi and access popular music services like Deezer and Spotify.SoundTouch puts you in control with a single, easy-to-use app that lets you manage up to six audio sources on a tablet or phone screen. An infrared remote allows you to choose presets and volume, as well as access the play, pause and skip functions. There's a 3.5 mm auxiliary input for connecting other audio sources, while charge comes via the USB port.View Deal
Fender Play annual subscription:
Was: £89.99 | Now: £49.99
Learn guitar at your own pace on your phone, tablet or computer with Fender Play. Save 50% with code fenderplayfifty. Plus, save 10% on Fender guitars, amps, pedals and accessories.View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds: were
£275, now £114
Airpods? Pfft. For around the same price you can get great sound, stylish looks, a brand name you can trust, a super cool carrying case and that warm fuzzy feeling you get from knowing that you didn't spend £275 on them. Thank us later.View Deal
Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speakers: were
£349, now £141
If you work from home, have an office, or just find yourself playing a lot of music through your laptop, then this 1000w, THX-certified system could just be about to change your life. At 59% off, a saving of £207, forget getting yourself a Bluetooth speaker, and get this astonishing set.View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird Electric Guitar:
Was $1499 Then $799.00 Now $599 at Sam Ash
This particularly attractive take on the Firebird, boasts a Translucent Black-finished AAA flame maple top and three-piece mahogany body, teamed with Seymour Duncan ‘Slash’ open-coil humbuckers. A tidy $200 saving is available if you’ve got an appetite for, um, discounts.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon Sword & Minecraft: Was
£259.99 now £209.99
The new Nintendo Switch Lite is ideal for gaming on the go and was recently introduced by the Japanese giant. This cracking deal throws in the brand new Pokemon Sword and the classic Minecraft. View Deal
Nintendo Switch 128GB Memory Card: Was
£40.99 now £17.99
Anyone who has a Nintendo Switch knows that with just 32GB of memory out of the box, you’ll have to upgrade at some point. With so many amazing games, 32GB simply doesn’t cut it… and right now, you can nab a 128GB memory card for just £17.99 – a 56% saving on the RRP of £40.99.View Deal
David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were
£90, now £58.50
These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.
View Deal
Get $350 off the ESP Bill Kelliher’s signature guitar
Now just $799 at Sweetwater, the Mastodon riff master’s signature axe - complete with a pair of Kelliher signature Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - is designed to hammer out the heaviest riffs.View Deal
Guns N' Roses Locked N Loaded box set:
$999 $399
Housed in a custom 12” x 12” x 12” solid-wood box that’s wrapped in faux-leather and sports embossed, instantly identifiable artwork with a hand-sculpted and hand-painted 3D cross on its front doors, the Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded Edition is clearly the one true GN’R Holy Grail.View Deal
