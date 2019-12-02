Here are the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Cyber Monday continues to throw amazing deals our way at what seems like a relentless pace. It can be hard to keep up with all the sales, but fear not, as the Louder team have put the heads together to bring you the very best picks from today.

From headphones, iPads and bluetooth speakers, to video game consoles, turntables, whisky, there’s something for everyone, so sit back and relax and let us guide you to some of the best Cyber Monday deals around.

Sennheiser PXC 550: £329.99 £174.99

Apparently aimed at business travellers – and therefore very swish-looking – these noise-cancelling cans are an ideal companion. Now going for nearly half-price at Amazon.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: Was £219 now £149

Looking just like one of Marshall’s famous amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time. View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (1TB): £408.99 now £299.99

Here’s a cracking deal on the Xbox One X, complete with one of the most visually stunning games of the generation, Gears 5 - the latest in the long-running franchise. They’ve also thrown in codes for Gears Of War 2, 3, and 4, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one-month of Xbox Live Gold.View Deal

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) Silver: Was £349 now £299

Boasting a 10.2-inch retina display and stereo speakers, this 32GB iPad is a beast. Watch movies, TV, browse the web and listen to your favourite music on the go or from the comfort of your sofa. Just don’t take it to your next gig or the person behind might get upsetView Deal

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless (white): was £159, now £79

Currys/PC World have the Soundtouch 10 in white for an amazing price. Connect to your home WiFi and access popular music services like Deezer and Spotify.SoundTouch puts you in control with a single, easy-to-use app that lets you manage up to six audio sources on a tablet or phone screen. An infrared remote allows you to choose presets and volume, as well as access the play, pause and skip functions. There's a 3.5 mm auxiliary input for connecting other audio sources, while charge comes via the USB port.View Deal

Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speakers: were £349 , now £141

If you work from home, have an office, or just find yourself playing a lot of music through your laptop, then this 1000w, THX-certified system could just be about to change your life. At 59% off, a saving of £207, forget getting yourself a Bluetooth speaker, and get this astonishing set.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon Sword & Minecraft: Was £259.99 now £209.99

The new Nintendo Switch Lite is ideal for gaming on the go and was recently introduced by the Japanese giant. This cracking deal throws in the brand new Pokemon Sword and the classic Minecraft. View Deal

Nintendo Switch 128GB Memory Card: Was £40.99 now £17.99

Anyone who has a Nintendo Switch knows that with just 32GB of memory out of the box, you’ll have to upgrade at some point. With so many amazing games, 32GB simply doesn’t cut it… and right now, you can nab a 128GB memory card for just £17.99 – a 56% saving on the RRP of £40.99.View Deal

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

View Deal

Get $350 off the ESP Bill Kelliher’s signature guitar

Now just $799 at Sweetwater, the Mastodon riff master’s signature axe - complete with a pair of Kelliher signature Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - is designed to hammer out the heaviest riffs.View Deal

Guns N' Roses Locked N Loaded box set: $999 $399

Housed in a custom 12” x 12” x 12” solid-wood box that’s wrapped in faux-leather and sports embossed, instantly identifiable artwork with a hand-sculpted and hand-painted 3D cross on its front doors, the Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded Edition is clearly the one true GN’R Holy Grail.View Deal

