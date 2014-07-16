Help! composer Thorne dead at 90

Television and movie score composer Ken Thorne has died at the age of 90 in a California hospital.

Thorne wrote a series of film scores, most notably Beatles comedy Help!, Superman II and Superman III as well as the Monkees film Head. He was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Help!

According to the LA Times, Thorne’s wife Linda said he died of natural causes at the West Hills Hospital And Medical Centre.

Born in Norfolk, England in 1924, Thorne relocated permanently to America when he started work on the Superman films.